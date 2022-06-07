Advertisement

Dave Chappelle donates show’s proceeds to mass shooting victims in Buffalo

Shea’s Performing Arts Center says Dave Chappelle performed stand-up comedy there on Sunday.
Shea’s Performing Arts Center says Dave Chappelle performed stand-up comedy there on Sunday.(Netflix)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Comedian Dave Chappelle is donating all proceeds from his latest show to mass shooting victims in Buffalo, New York.

Shea’s Performing Arts Center says Chappelle performed stand-up there on Sunday.

The money from that show is going to the family members of the victims of the Tops Supermarket shooting, where 10 people were killed when a gunman opened fire May 14.

Three people were injured in the shooting.

The suspect in the shooting is facing 25 charges. If convicted, he could spend life in prison without parole.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two friends teamed up to win $2 million while playing the $20 Instant Prize Crossword scratcher...
‘I’m still in shock’: Friends turn $20 lottery scratch-off into $2 million grand prize
DUI Crash
Four teens taken to hospital after crash with drunk driver
Rochester Casey's robbery suspect
RPD searching for suspect in NW Rochester gas station armed robbery
Police car
Two teenagers found dead in Medford identified
boat safety
UPDATE: 5-year-old in ICU after barge crashed into family’s boat

Latest News

Melania rests as she works clearing the rubble of a temple that was destroyed during attacks in...
Russia claims advances in Ukraine amid fierce fighting
FILE - Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, who won the Democratic nomination to run for the...
Democratic Senate candidate vying against Oz to stay off campaign trail for now
Arnulfo Reyes, a Robb Elementary School teacher who survived the mass shooting, said he felt...
'Told my kids to act like they're asleep': Uvalde teacher who survived shooting speaks
Is Iowa red, blue, or purple? Voters will decide the state’s political direction
Is Iowa red, blue, or purple? Voters will decide the state’s political direction
FILE - Kamila Valieva, of the Russian Olympic Committee, falls in the women's free skate...
Figure skating minimum age rises to 17 before 2026 Olympics