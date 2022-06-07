Advertisement

‘Bewitched’ statue in Salem vandalized with red paint

This image provided by Daniel Fury shows the "Bewitched" statue partially covered with red...
This image provided by Daniel Fury shows the "Bewitched" statue partially covered with red paint, Monday, June 6, 2022, in Salem, Mass. Witnesses called police Monday to report someone spray painting the bronze statue, police said. The statue depicts actor Elizabeth Montgomery as lead character Samantha Stephens in the 1960s sitcom sitting on a broomstick in front of a crescent moon.(Daniel Fury | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM, Mass. (AP) — In the wiggle of a nose, a man partially covered the “Bewitched” statue in Salem with red paint, police said.

Witnesses called police at about 5 p.m. Monday to report someone spray painting the bronze statue, Capt. John Burke said Tuesday. The statue depicts actor Elizabeth Montgomery — as lead character Samantha Stephens in the 1960s sitcom — sitting on a broomstick in front of a crescent moon.

An officer in the area spotted a man fitting witness descriptions of the vandal and after a brief chase arrested a 32-year-old city resident on charges of defacing property, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct, Burke said.

The suspect, who was “going through a rough time and wanted to do something to get arrested” according to a prosecutor, was held on $500 bail at Tuesday’s arraignment. His attorney said he has been living in a shelter for two weeks since his marriage ended, and has been looking for a new job.

“In between meetings, was disappointed to hear the Bewitched Samantha statute downtown was vandalized,” Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll tweeted Monday night. “I’m grateful to (Salem police) for their quick work apprehending the individual responsible. We’ll work to get the statue cleaned, as fast as a twitch of Samantha’s nose.”

Red paint on the upper half of the statue has already been cleaned off, Burke said.

The statue was erected in the city famous for the 1692 witch trials in 2005, despite protests from some who said it trivializes the tragedy of the trials.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two friends teamed up to win $2 million while playing the $20 Instant Prize Crossword scratcher...
‘I’m still in shock’: Friends turn $20 lottery scratch-off into $2 million grand prize
DUI Crash
Four teens taken to hospital after crash with drunk driver
Rochester Casey's robbery suspect
RPD searching for suspect in NW Rochester gas station armed robbery
Police car
Two teens found dead in Medford confirmed as murder-suicide
boat safety
UPDATE: 5-year-old in ICU after barge crashed into family’s boat

Latest News

Police are reminding parents to stay vigilant at pools and said child drownings are preventable.
6-year-old dies, 2-year-old in critical condition in back-to-back pool drownings
FILE - Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., speaks during a news conference May 5, 2022, on Capitol...
Amid crypto turmoil, senators propose sweeping oversight
FILE - This is a Goodyear tire garage in downtown Pittsburgh on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022. Nine...
Feds: Goodyear knew of defective RV tires as early as 2002
Former congresswoman and gun violence survivor Gabby Giffords stands among vases of flowers...
Former Rep. Giffords tells Congress ‘be bold’ on gun reform