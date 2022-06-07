Athlete of the Week - Owen Petersohn, Triton Track and Field

DODGE CENTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Owen Petersohn had a moment before the starter went off.

“I was in my blocks and my arms were shaking I was super nervous, lot of adrenaline, but I was going for the record,” Petersohn said.

Then another as he crossed the finish line he had another.

“My other coach was like you ran a high 38, you ran a high 38 I was like no way and then I’m waiting for the results and I see a 39.5 and I was like dang. I was very proud and felt really good.”

As he set a new Triton record in the 300 hurdles with a time of 39.54, a mark he’s been focused on for a while now.

“Since my freshman year its been in the back of my mind, I thought it was unreachable when I was a freshman just cause I was a short little kid didn’t really have the wheels on me yet,” Petersohn said.

“He has put his heart into track, he’s put his heart into his team and his teammates. Its just really special to have him at this point and have the success he’s had this season,” Triton Head Coach Kim Swanson said.

While he might have felt it was unreachable at first, hurdles coach Shelly Bungum always knew it was possible.

“I’ve been cheering for Owen for a very long time to break that record,” Bungum said.

She would know better than anyone, her son was the previous record holder.

“It was bittersweet, records are made to be broken and there isn’t one other kid that I would want to break it other than him cause he’s deserved it. The heart he has and the effort he puts in is impeccable.”

Now Petersohn will be the name to beat around Triton.

“His legacy I hope for year’s to come another decade that kids can come and look at that record and say I’m go, I’m going to break that, I want to break that record, I can do that.”

As for the next name Petersohn’s chasing, it hits very close to home.

“I’m looking to be a state champion. My dad was a state champion in the 800 so that’s kind of been my goal to be like him.”

