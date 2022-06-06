What to know to vote in the Iowa Primary Election

IOWA (KTTC) – The Iowa Primary Election is Tuesday, June 7, 2022.

Voters can register online, through the mail, or at the polls on Election Day. To register online click here.

To vote in the Iowa Primary Election you must meet the following criteria:

Must be at least 17 years old. A person may vote if they will be 18 years old on or before election day. In the case of primary elections, a person may vote if they will be 18 years old on or before the corresponding regular election.

Must be a United States Citizen.

Must be an Iowa resident.

Cannot be a convicted felon (unless your voting rights have been restored by the Governor, including through Executive Order, after a felony conviction).

Cannot be judged mentally incompetent by a court of law

Cannot claim the right to vote in any other place.

Voters can find their voting place here.

Voters will need to bring one of the following forms of identification:

Iowa Driver’s License (not expired more than 90 days).

Iowa Non-Operator ID (not expired more than 90 days).

U.S. Passport (not expired).

U.S. Military ID or Veteran ID (not expired).

Iowa Voter Identification Card (must be signed).

Tribal ID Card/Document (must be signed, with photo, not expired).

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.

