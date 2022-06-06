Advertisement

Viking Cruise Lines to travel from Duluth to Antarctica fall of 2023

Viking Cruise Ship
Viking Cruise Ship(ApostleRentals.com Bayfield, WI)
By Molly Wasche
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
DULUTH, MN-- Duluth will soon be the starting point for a massive worldwide voyage.

In the fall of 2023, Viking Cruise Lines will be sailing from Duluth to Antarctica.

The ‘Longitudinal World Cruise’ will be a 71-day, eight-country, three continent voyage.

It will take travelers from the world’s farthest in-land seaport of Duluth to the world’s sounter-most city of Ushuaia, Argentina.

Along the way, there will be stops in Toronto Niagara Falls New York City Mexico the Panama Canal Antarctica and many more.

Tickets for this 7,000-mile voyage start at $50,000.

Vikings Cruise Line announced this trip just a week after they launched their Great Lake’s Cruises which also maked a stop in Duluth.

