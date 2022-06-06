Advertisement

RPT weekday routes changing Monday

Rochester Public Transit will change its weekday routes starting Monday.
By KTTC Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 9:49 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – You might want to double check Rochester Public Transit’s schedule before heading out the door Monday.

RPT is changing its weekday routes starting Monday. According to RPT, its because of construction downtown, forcing the relocation of three transit stops.

RPT’s busiest route, serving the IBM and Fairground Park and Rides, will remain unchanged.

To check out new route schedules, click here.

