RPT weekday routes changing Monday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – You might want to double check Rochester Public Transit’s schedule before heading out the door Monday.

RPT is changing its weekday routes starting Monday. According to RPT, its because of construction downtown, forcing the relocation of three transit stops.

RPT’s busiest route, serving the IBM and Fairground Park and Rides, will remain unchanged.

To check out new route schedules, click here.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.