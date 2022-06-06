“Root River Jam” sees community help for music video shoot

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – “Root River Jam” put out a call for help from the community.

The call? To be in the band’s first ever music video for its new song “Love is Unity.”

The community coming to help and be together in the video goes along with the songs theme of people sharing things in common.

“[It] just seemed like there was a lot of division happening,” said band leader David Wilson. “It seems like we have so much in common with each other that I penned this song called “Love is Unity.” It’s about seeing what we have in common and coming together and achieving those goals that we have in common.”

Wilson got the idea for the song and wrote it during the onset of the pandemic.

“Root River Jam” said the video will be released sometime in the next few months while the group’s second album is set to be released October 15.

