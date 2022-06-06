Advertisement

Rochester Public Library’s BookBike and ArtCart back for the summer

Rochester Public Library BookBike
Rochester Public Library BookBike(KTTC)
By Kelsey Marier
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 3:07 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Rochester Public Library will take its books to the streets again this summer with the BookBike and ArtCart program.

Librarians will pedal the mini-library on wheels to different locations within a mile radius of the library from June 6 through September 1.

Anyone can access books, library cards, program information, bike trail maps, and more.

The schedule for the BookBike and ArtCart is below:

Mondays:

Soldiers Field near the playground off of Soldiers Filed Drive Southwest from 10-11 a.m.

Tuesdays:

Slatterly Park in southeast Rochester from 10-11 a.m., with story time at 10:30 a.m.

Wednesdays:

Riverside Central Elementary School near the entrance from 10-11 a.m.

Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Park near the playground for Games in the Park from 2-3 p.m.

Thursdays:

Silver Lake Park near Three Links Shelter for Art in the Park from 10-11 a.m.

Staff said events will be canceled if there is inclement weather.

For more information, click here.

