Rochester Public Library’s BookBike and ArtCart back for the summer
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Rochester Public Library will take its books to the streets again this summer with the BookBike and ArtCart program.
Librarians will pedal the mini-library on wheels to different locations within a mile radius of the library from June 6 through September 1.
Anyone can access books, library cards, program information, bike trail maps, and more.
The schedule for the BookBike and ArtCart is below:
Mondays:
Soldiers Field near the playground off of Soldiers Filed Drive Southwest from 10-11 a.m.
Tuesdays:
Slatterly Park in southeast Rochester from 10-11 a.m., with story time at 10:30 a.m.
Wednesdays:
Riverside Central Elementary School near the entrance from 10-11 a.m.
Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Park near the playground for Games in the Park from 2-3 p.m.
Thursdays:
Silver Lake Park near Three Links Shelter for Art in the Park from 10-11 a.m.
Staff said events will be canceled if there is inclement weather.
For more information, click here.
