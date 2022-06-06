Our cool and unsettled weather pattern continues

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The cool, gray, unsettled weather we dealt with over the weekend continues to impact our area today as yet another storm system pushes through the Upper Mississippi Valley. We’ll have a few light showers in the area for the morning hours with drier weather expected in the midday and early afternoon. High temperatures will be in the low 70s with a cool north breeze that will reach 15 miles per hour at times.

Sunshine may peek through the clouds in the early evening hours, but there will also be a slight chance for a few spotty rain showers at the same time. Clouds will clear off overnight with temperatures falling to the upper 40s to low 50s.

We’ll start the day Tuesday with abundant sunshine, but clouds will thicken later in the afternoon and a few isolated showers and rumbles of thunder will be possible. High temperatures will be in the low 70s with light north winds.

Showers will become more widespread Tuesday night and early Wednesday with some thunder hanging around the area. Those rain chances will become more scattered Wednesday afternoon with sunshine breaking through the clouds at times and high temperatures will be around 70 degrees.

After a sunny and mild Thursday with high temps in the mid-70s, a few isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible Friday afternoon with temperatures around 70 degrees.

The weekend looks a bit warmer, but there will still be one chance of showers and thunderstorms on Sunday, mainly in the morning to early afternoon. High temperatures on both days will be in the mid-70s which is around the seasonal average.

Temps will be cool for much of this week before summer-like warmth returns in the next week. (KTTC)

