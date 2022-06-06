Advertisement

Our cool and unsettled weather pattern continues

Temps will slowly warm to seasonal levels this week
By Ted Schmidt
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 8:05 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The cool, gray, unsettled weather we dealt with over the weekend continues to impact our area today as yet another storm system pushes through the Upper Mississippi Valley. We’ll have a few light showers in the area for the morning hours with drier weather expected in the midday and early afternoon. High temperatures will be in the low 70s with a cool north breeze that will reach 15 miles per hour at times.

We'll have light showers in the morning with mostly cloudy skies throughout the day and high...
We'll have light showers in the morning with mostly cloudy skies throughout the day and high temps will be in the low 70s.(KTTC)

Sunshine may peek through the clouds in the early evening hours, but there will also be a slight chance for a few spotty rain showers at the same time. Clouds will clear off overnight with temperatures falling to the upper 40s to low 50s.

We’ll start the day Tuesday with abundant sunshine, but clouds will thicken later in the afternoon and a few isolated showers and rumbles of thunder will be possible. High temperatures will be in the low 70s with light north winds.

Showers will become more widespread Tuesday night and early Wednesday with some thunder hanging around the area. Those rain chances will become more scattered Wednesday afternoon with sunshine breaking through the clouds at times and high temperatures will be around 70 degrees.

After a sunny and mild Thursday with high temps in the mid-70s, a few isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible Friday afternoon with temperatures around 70 degrees.

The weekend looks a bit warmer, but there will still be one chance of showers and thunderstorms on Sunday, mainly in the morning to early afternoon. High temperatures on both days will be in the mid-70s which is around the seasonal average.

Temps will be cool for much of this week before summer-like warmth returns in the next week.
Temps will be cool for much of this week before summer-like warmth returns in the next week.(KTTC)

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two friends teamed up to win $2 million while playing the $20 Instant Prize Crossword scratcher...
‘I’m still in shock’: Friends turn $20 lottery scratch-off into $2 million grand prize
A family in Tennessee went from two to four in just a few days, and the new parents are...
‘Instant family’: Couple welcomes son, daughter within days and in different states
Shots fired
Police investigate shots fired in NW Rochester
File photo of police lights.
Police investigate armed robbery in SE Rochester
Albert Lea School District names new superintendent

Latest News

The full weather forecast from Meteorologist Ted Schmidt in the 6:30 half-hour of KTTC News...
Ted's Monday Morning Weather
Monday's Forecast
Cool temperatures will continue next week
Rainfall cutout for Sunday
On/off showers continue Sunday
Rainfall outlook
Showers are possible this weekend; Below-average temperatures next week