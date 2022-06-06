Advertisement

NW Rochester gas station armed robbery

robbery
robbery(WCAX)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester police are asking for your help in finding a robbery suspect.

According to the Rochester Police Department (RPD), it happened on Sunday night a little before 8 p.m.

RPD said a black male with a knife walked into Casey’s Gas Station located on 7th St. NW.

Robbery at NW Gas Station
Robbery at NW Gas Station(KTTC)

The robber got away with undisclosed amount of cash.

He is described as a black male, 5′ 10″, thinner build, wearing a hoodie with a red jacket, gray sweatpants and crocs. He also had a surgical mask on.

Please call RPD at 507-328-6800 if you have any information.

