Minneapolis 3-year-old shot in stomach

(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 7:43 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - A 3-year-old boy in Minneapolis recovering from a gunshot wound to his stomach.

The Star Tribune reports the boy was shot outside a residence in north Minneapolis around 8:45 p.m. Sunday.

He was taken to North Memorial Hospital where he underwent surgery.

A police spokesman says the boy is in stable condition.

The boy is at least the eighth child 10 years old or younger hit by gunfire in Minneapolis since April 2021.

