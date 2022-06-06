Advertisement

K-9s show off skills before certification tests

K-9 at testing
K-9 at testing(KTTC)
By Zach Fuller
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Sirens were blaring and emergency lights lit as the procession of K-9 police cars came around the Century High School football field Sunday.

Multiple agencies from all over Minnesota and Wisconsin are in town for annual K-9 certification tests required for the dogs to pass once a year to remain in duty.

Rochester Police Department (RPD) specifically has eight dogs in the department but four are single use bomb sniffing dogs, so the other four will be tested Monday and Tuesday.

Sunday at the stadium was a free event open to the public for K-9s to demonstrate their skills in various challenges before the big tests Monday and Tuesday.

“They’ll be certifying in profiles that we use the dogs on the street,” said RPD K-9 Sergeant Wade Blazejak. “Which will be agility, obedience, evidence or article detection, suspect apprehension and suspect detention.”

Before the event began, RPD, State Patrol, Mayo Ambulance and Rochester Fire Department held a meet-and-greet with the community in the parking lot for people to meet the K-9s and first responders while also getting tours of the emergency vehicles.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two friends teamed up to win $2 million while playing the $20 Instant Prize Crossword scratcher...
‘I’m still in shock’: Friends turn $20 lottery scratch-off into $2 million grand prize
A family in Tennessee went from two to four in just a few days, and the new parents are...
‘Instant family’: Couple welcomes son, daughter within days and in different states
Shots fired
Police investigate shots fired in NW Rochester
ATM
St. Charles Man discovers ATM problem at Kwik Trip
File photo of police lights.
Police investigate armed robbery in SE Rochester

Latest News

Root River Jam Music Festival
“Root River Jam” sees community help for music video shoot
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue deployed resources and was assisting people in North Miami-Dade...
Tropical Storm Alex heads toward Bermuda with high winds
Rochester Public Transit will change its weekday routes starting Monday.
RPT weekday routes changing Monday
Queen Elizabeth II waves to the crowd during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant outside Buckingham...
And she waved: Festive pageant caps queen’s Platinum Jubilee