K-9s show off skills before certification tests

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Sirens were blaring and emergency lights lit as the procession of K-9 police cars came around the Century High School football field Sunday.

Multiple agencies from all over Minnesota and Wisconsin are in town for annual K-9 certification tests required for the dogs to pass once a year to remain in duty.

Rochester Police Department (RPD) specifically has eight dogs in the department but four are single use bomb sniffing dogs, so the other four will be tested Monday and Tuesday.

Sunday at the stadium was a free event open to the public for K-9s to demonstrate their skills in various challenges before the big tests Monday and Tuesday.

“They’ll be certifying in profiles that we use the dogs on the street,” said RPD K-9 Sergeant Wade Blazejak. “Which will be agility, obedience, evidence or article detection, suspect apprehension and suspect detention.”

Before the event began, RPD, State Patrol, Mayo Ambulance and Rochester Fire Department held a meet-and-greet with the community in the parking lot for people to meet the K-9s and first responders while also getting tours of the emergency vehicles.

