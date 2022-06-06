Advertisement

Four teens taken to hospital after crash with drunk driver

DUI Crash
DUI Crash(MGN)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Four teenagers were taken to the hospital after a crash involving a drunk driver just outside of Rochester.

According to Rochester Police Department (RPD), it happened around 10:00 p.m. Friday night at the intersection of North Broadway Avenue and 48th Street NE.

Rochester drunk driver crash
Rochester drunk driver crash(KTTC)

Officials said 48-year-old Patricia Price of Rochester was turning left onto 48th Street when she failed to yield to an oncoming Dodge Charger with the green light. The two vehicles then collided.

Price was driving a white Lincoln Navigator.

Five 18-year-olds were in the Charger and four of them were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the Charger had a broken wrist, severe cuts on their legs, cuts on their hand, arm and head and possibly a concussion.

Price’s 13-year-old son was in the car with her at the time of the crash. Both Price and her son were not hurt in the crash.

Price was arrested after she showed signs of impairment, admitted to drinking alcohol and failed a sobriety test.

Price is facing multiple charges including 2nd degree DUI, failure to yield to oncoming traffic , careless driving, reckless driving and speed greater than reasonable or due care.

