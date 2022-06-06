Advertisement

Comfortable temperatures this week; Isolated mid-week rain chances

Showers will be isolated to scattered later this week
By Nick Jansen
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 5:51 PM CDT
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – After a damp and gloomy weekend, it was nice to see the sunshine Monday afternoon! Rain chances will return to the forecast later this week.

Tuesday's forecast
Tuesday's forecast(KTTC)

High temperatures Tuesday will be slightly below seasonal averages in the lower 70s. Winds will be out of the north around 5-10 mph. Isolated to scattered showers will be possible late Tuesday into Wednesday morning.

Precip Chances
Precip Chances(KTTC)

Rain chances are in the forecast for Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, isolated showers possible on Friday, and a stray shower or thunderstorm on Monday. We’ll keep a close eye on Monday’s rain chance because temperatures will be warming into the 80s and thunderstorms could be possible.

7-Day forecast
7-Day forecast(KTTC)

Nick

