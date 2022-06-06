Bright and mild today; showers and sunshine this week with a slow warming trend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The cool, gray, unsettled weather we dealt with over the weekend has given way to a fair amount of mild sunshine today as we’re enjoying a break from rain between storm systems. Expect sunshine with a few passing clouds this afternoon with high temperatures in the low 70s and a cool north breeze that will reach 15 miles per hour at times.

Expect sunshine with a comfortable northeast breeze this afternoon. A few spotty rain showers will be possible in the evening. (KTTC)

Temps will be in the low 70s this afternoon and again on Tuesday. (KTTC)

A few spotty rain showers will be possible this evening as a storm system from the west draws closer to the area and grazes our part of the region to our southwest. Our evening clouds will clear off overnight with temperatures falling to the upper 40s to low 50s.

There will be several chances for rain this week with occasional sunshine between those showers. The weekend will feature just a small chance for showers on Sunday. (KTTC)

We’ll start the day Tuesday with abundant sunshine, but clouds will thicken later in the afternoon and a few isolated showers and rumbles of thunder will be possible. High temperatures will be in the low 70s with light north winds.

Temps will be mild throughout the week with fairly low humidity levels in the air. (KTTC)

Showers will become more widespread Tuesday night and early Wednesday with some thunder hanging around the area. Those rain chances will become more scattered Wednesday afternoon with sunshine breaking through the clouds at times and high temperatures will be around 70 degrees.

After a sunny and mild Thursday with high temps in the mid-70s, a few isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible Friday afternoon with temperatures around 70 degrees.

We'll have a few showers and isolated thunderstorms in the area during the week with a slow warming trend late in the week. (KTTC)

The weekend looks a bit warmer, but there will still be one chance of showers and thunderstorms on Sunday, mainly in the morning to early afternoon. High temperatures on both days will be in the mid-70s which is around the seasonal average.

We'll have mild temps this week with warmer, more summer-like temps next week. (KTTC)

