Police investigate armed robbery in SE Rochester

File photo of police lights.
File photo of police lights.(MGN)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 7:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester police are investigating an armed robbery in south east Rochester Thursday night.

Authorities say it happened around 8:15 p.m. in the 500 block of 4th Avenue SE. According to police, the victim, a 36-year-old man, was sitting in his BMW when a black Tahoe pulled in front of him. The person in the Tahoe got out of his vehicle with a shot gun, and threatened the victim.

RPD said the victim reported to know the suspect, and actually purchased his BMW from the suspect. The victim said he did not owe any money to the suspect for the car, but apparently owed him money for something else.

Police say the suspect defended himself, and the victim was punched by the suspect. A woman who was sitting inside the Tahoe, got out of the Tahoe and into the BMW. The suspect got back into the Tahoe and both people drove away.

The victim did not suffer any serious injuries.

RPD said that they have not been able to locate either of the cars or the suspect.

