Cool temperatures will continue next week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Below-average high temperatures are expected to continue through the first full week of June. Isolated to scattered rain chances will continue overnight Sunday and again on Wednesday.

Tonight's forecast (KTTC)

Isolated to scattered showers will continue into early Monday morning. Rainfall accumulations will range from 0.10-0.50″ across SE MN and NE IA. Overnight lows will stay steady in the middle 50s.

Monday's Forecast (KTTC)

Cloudy and drizzly conditions will be possible early Monday with skies slowly clearing throughout the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the lower 70s just below seasonal averages. Winds will be out of the north around 10-15 mph.

Looking back to June 2021:

This date last year (KTTC)

Temperatures on June 5th last year were totally different. Rochester set a daily high temperature of 95-degrees that afternoon. High temperatures this time around stayed nearly 30-degrees cooler in the middle 60s.

This week last year (KTTC)

Not only was June 5th a completely different story, but this entire next week will also be completely different than last year. High temperatures from June 5th through the 10th were in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Rochester saw a 4 day stretch of 90-degree weather in that 6-day stretch with two daily record high temperatures. High temperatures this time around will be in the lower 70s Monday through Thursday. That will be around 15-20 degrees cooler than 2021.

7-day forecast (KTTC)

Wednesday appears to be the best chance of showers this upcoming weekend. Isolated to scattered showers will be possible overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning. Dry conditions should settle in through Wednesday afternoon and evening. High temperatures slowly warm back into the middle 70s by the weekend next week. Long-range temperature models do indicate a warming trend after Sunday. Highs could reach back into the upper 70s and 80s by the following week.

