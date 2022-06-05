Advertisement

Albert Lea School District names new superintendent

By KTTC Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 9:13 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
ALBERT LEA, Minn. (KTTC) – Albert Lea Public Schools named Ronald Wagner as its new superintendent.

The Albert Lea school board voted to name Wagner as the district’s next superintendent in a special meeting on May 26.

According to the ALPS’s website, the school board will be discussing contract negotiations with Wagner on Tuesday, during the regular school board meeting.

Wagner is slated to begin in his new role on July 1.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

