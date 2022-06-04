Red Wing boat crash sends one child to the hospital

RED WING, Minn. (KTTC) – A barge and a boat collided at the Ole Miss Marina, on Friday evening.

County Emergency Communications Center received the call around 5:48 p.m.

The sheriff’s office said when emergency responders arrived at the scene, 45-year-old Jeremy Koenig of Red Wing, and four children were in the water.

The children had life jackets on.

“Koenig and three children were treated at the scene and released. Life-saving measures were performed on one of the children who was transported by ambulance and their condition is unknown at this time. There was no alcohol involved and the preliminary investigation indicates the boat was having mechanical problems and unable to move out of the barge’s path. This is still an active investigation,” said Marty Kelly, Goodhue County Sheriff.

The sheriff’s office said responding agencies included: Pierce County Wisconsin Sheriff’s Office, Ellsworth Wisconsin Fire Department, Red Wing Fire Department, Red Wing Police Department, and Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.