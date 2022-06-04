Advertisement

Police investigate shots fired in NW Rochester

Shots fired
Shots fired(MGN)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester Police Department is investigating a reported drive-by shooting incident that occurred Friday night.

At 8:18 p.m., RPD received multiple reports of gunfire in the area of West Center Street and 11th Avenue NW.

Police say a verbal argument may have occurred between a person in a vehicle and someone standing outside a residence.

RPD says between 9-20 shots were fired, but police say it does not appear anyone was hit or injured, but one home in the area was hit.

This is an open, active investigation, and RPD says there is further information is available at this time.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

boat safety
Red Wing boat crash sends one child to the hospital
Bridge construction
Elton Hills Drive bridge construction delayed until late summer
Silver Lake Pool
Silver Lake Pool vandalized, opening date pushed back
File photo of police lights.
Attempted abduction investigation in NW Rochester
FILE-A black bear seen in a neighborhood in Hesper, Iowa, on Thursday, May 26, 2022. A similar...
Bear seen roaming Winneshiek County shot and killed

Latest News

Roch garage fire
Fire destroys garage and car in NW Rochester
public health
Olmsted County Public Health receives $388,000 grant from Minnesota Department of Health
Lanesboro Rhubarb Festival
Lanesboro community gathers for 18th annual Rhubarb Festival
boat safety
Red Wing boat crash sends one child to the hospital