Police investigate shots fired in NW Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester Police Department is investigating a reported drive-by shooting incident that occurred Friday night.

At 8:18 p.m., RPD received multiple reports of gunfire in the area of West Center Street and 11th Avenue NW.

Police say a verbal argument may have occurred between a person in a vehicle and someone standing outside a residence.

RPD says between 9-20 shots were fired, but police say it does not appear anyone was hit or injured, but one home in the area was hit.

This is an open, active investigation, and RPD says there is further information is available at this time.

