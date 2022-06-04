Advertisement

Pine Island hosts seventh annual Cheese, Wine and Beer Gala

Cheese Fest
Cheese Fest(KTTC)
By Darian Leddy
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PINE ISLAND, Minn. (KTTC) – In honor of the Pine Island Cheese Festival, volunteers put together a Cheese, Wine and Beer Gala. It’s the seventh year the gala has been put on.

Around a dozen local vendors sampled local wines, brews, and cheeses for community members to try.

General admission was $20 which included sampling, a commemorative glass, and a 2 dollar coupon.

The event was put on by the Pine Island Image Committee, a group of volunteer that help put on events throughout the community.

Volunteers say they hope the event can bring the community together after spending time apart during the pandemic.

“It’s a nice get together for folks that perhaps looking for something different to do over cheese festival. After not being enforced for couple years just due to the pandemic, so we’re hoping everyone comes out and enjoys themselves,” Image Committee volunteer Nancy Bergren said.

The event was held in Pine Island’s Historic Cheese Factory, a venue that is used for many different events, and reminds community members why Pine Island celebrates its Cheese Festival.

