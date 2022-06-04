On/off showers continue Sunday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rainfall amounts have been pretty lackluster across SE Minnesota. Most areas in SE Minnesota have been around 0.10-0.20″. NE Iowa has picked up some more rainfall though. Rainfall amounts have ranged from 0.25-0.50″ in areas south of I-90.

Rainfall amounts on Saturday (KTTC)

Areas north of I-90 have struggled to receive rainfall Saturday. La Crosse and Winona have barely received measurable rainfall. Albert Lea, Austin, and Mason City have all received more than 0.15″ with more rain expected overnight Saturday and through Sunday.

Sunday's forecast (KTTC)

On and off showers will continue Sunday, especially in the early morning and late evening. Light drizzle and cloudy skies are possible through the late morning and afternoon. Sunday is not expected to be a washout by any means, but measurable rainfall is expected Sunday night into Monday morning. Skies will clear on Monday with partly sunny conditions in the afternoon.

Rainfall cutout for Sunday (KTTC)

Rainfall amounts will range from 0.10-0.75″ across SE MN and NE IA. Higher totals Saturday night through Monday morning will be along and to the south of I-90. Right now, I think it will be tough for areas too far north of I-90 to receive measurable rainfall through the next 48 hours. Places like Red Wing, Lake City, Wabasha, and Winona could stay mainly dry through Monday morning. NE Iowa has the best chance of rainfall amounts reaching over 0.50″.

7-day forecast (KTTC)

High temperatures Sunday and Monday will stay in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Overnight lows those two nights will drop into the lower 50s and upper 40s. Highs return to the 70s Tuesday with sunny skies. Temperatures will drop back into the 60s Wednesday with scattered showers possible through the morning and early afternoon. High temperatures will recover late in the week as they warm back into the middle and lower 70s Thursday through Saturday. Highs on Saturday could warm into the upper 70s with partly sunny skies.

Have a great Sunday!

Nick

