Lanesboro community gathers for 18th annual Rhubarb Festival

LANESBORO, Minn. (KTTC) – The rain didn’t stop residents of Lanesboro from celebrating the town’s 18th annual Rhubarb Festival.

Every year, community members come together at Sylvan Park in downtown Lanesboro to celebrate all things rhubarb.

In 2008, Minnesota lawmakers recognized Lanesboro as the Rhubarb Capital of Minnesota, and still hang on to that honor today.

There were rhubarb food vendors, rhubarb arts and crafts and even a Rhubarb Games.

But none of the fun could start before the singing of the Rhubarb National Anthem.

Director of the Rhubarb Festival a.k.a. the Top Stalk Tom Schramm’s first date with his now wife was actually at the Rhubarb Festival.

“We were standing on top of the hill, we had gone for a walk, and we heard this music and stuff going on down in the park. We thought, well let’s go see what’s going on. So that was 2005, and we came down and it was magical. Now, we’ve been married for 16 years, so we blame it on the rhubarb,” Tom’s wife Barb Schramm said.

KTTC’s own Ted Schmidt and Lanesboro native Jess Abrahamson kicked off the Rhubarb Games by competing against each other in the Rhubarb Toss. This year, Ted beat Jess by only a few inches. Jess says there is always next year to beat Ted!

