Fire destroys garage and car in NW Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A 3-stall garage and a vehicle inside are a total loss after a fire broke out in Northwest Rochester.

Rochester Fire Department responded to a reported fire at 5464 55th Ave NW just before 1 a.m. early Saturday morning.

When RFD arrived on the scene, the entire garage was on fire along with a vehicle inside. Everyone was outside of the home.

RFD units were on scene for about 3 hours.

There was minor damage inside the home, but the garage and vehicle inside are a complete loss, totaling to around $190,000 in damages.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

