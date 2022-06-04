Fire destroys garage and car in NW Rochester
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A 3-stall garage and a vehicle inside are a total loss after a fire broke out in Northwest Rochester.
Rochester Fire Department responded to a reported fire at 5464 55th Ave NW just before 1 a.m. early Saturday morning.
When RFD arrived on the scene, the entire garage was on fire along with a vehicle inside. Everyone was outside of the home.
RFD units were on scene for about 3 hours.
There was minor damage inside the home, but the garage and vehicle inside are a complete loss, totaling to around $190,000 in damages.
The cause of the fire is still unknown.
