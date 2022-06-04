Advertisement

Aquatics expert recommends neon swimsuits to increase underwater visibility

Pool Safety
Pool Safety(MGN)
By KaMaria Braye
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 8:26 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – “Those neon colors help them identify, this is not a leaf. This is not potentially a toy on the bottom, this is more of a body,” said Whitney Benedetti, aquatics director at the Rochester Athletic Club.

She said colors to avoid are white swimsuits, light blues, or dark blues.

“The best colors that work are going to be your bright neons. Those are the colors that are easiest to stand out or easiest to find when the water turbidity or the surface of the water is wavy. It’s really bad if it’s wind or a lot of jostling in the pool, you can see the bright neon colors a lot better,” Benedetti said.

She said the recommendation applies to adults as well as children, and that certain swimsuits with patterns could also increase visibility.

