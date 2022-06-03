Advertisement

Tutors needed for Rochester Public Schools in August

RPS
RPS(KTTC)
By Darian Leddy
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – While school is out for summer for most of Rochester students, the need for tutors is still high.

AmeriCorp, an education group that works closely with RPS, is looking to hire 29 tutors in August.

The organization is looking for 18 reading, nine math and two early learning tutors.

No teaching experience is required, and applicants need either a high school diploma or a GED.

Tutors spend 20 minutes each day working one-on-one with students to improve their reading and math skills.

AmeriCorp staff members say the pandemic has disrupted learning for some students, so hiring tutors is more important than ever.

“The lack of students having that attention whether that be one-on-one or even with teachers and their opportunity to be connecting. So I think that opportunity where we partner with schools to help give just that extra boost so when we see students during the school year, we can help them gain that knowledge to their grade level and even beyond,” AmeriCorp recruiter Krista Dudegeon said.

To apply for a tutoring position, click here.

