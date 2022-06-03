Advertisement

SPARK’S Imagination: Read! program kicks off

By Megan Zemple
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 7:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – SPARK’S reading program has returned for the summer, giving children the opportunity to read and win prizes.

SPARK is a place where children are encouraged to play using hands-on tools and exhibits. Its Imagination: Read! program aims to remind children that as their summer vacation starts, reading can be fun, too.

Children can pick up a reading log at SPARK and fill it out as they read. Prizes will be awarded based on two, five, 10, and 25 hours of reading.

If a child doesn’t have books at home, they can stop by SPARK and pick some up for free. The program is made possible in part through the Dollar General Literacy Foundation and Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation. There is also a “Give a Book, Take a Book” mini library located near the front of SPARK.

“Reading will keep their brain stimulated, it helps with that boredom piece,” SPARK Executive Dir. Heather Nessler said. “Kids are always looking for something to do. Why not break up the day with 15 minutes of reading here and there to keep them engaged.”

SPARK is also asking for book donations. People who have children’s books laying around their house are encouraged to drop them off in the book donation bin near the front desk.

SPARK will host reading times four times a week this summer. Parents can bring their children Tuesdays and Thursday at 1:45 p.m. and Wednesdays and Fridays at 10 a.m.

The reading program runs through Aug. 31. SPARK just opened an expanded space where children can work together to run an imagined city. A SPARK “park” outdoor space is also under construction for this summer.

