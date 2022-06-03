Showers are possible this weekend; Below-average temperatures next week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – After beautiful conditions Thursday and Friday, rainy weather will return this upcoming weekend. Showers are expected to be scattered on Saturday with isolated showers possible Sunday. Confidence isn’t extremely high on rainfall amounts or timing with how scattered/isolated showers could be this weekend.

Rainfall outlook (KTTC)

Current data is keeping the best chance of rainfall amounts reaching over 0.25″ along and to the south of I-90. If this southerly trend continues, northern Iowa would have the best chance of the highest rainfall amounts this weekend. The overall impact is not expected to be high with this round of showers. Severe weather is not expected with temperatures staying in the lower 60s Saturday. Showers could be extremely isolated Sunday afternoon and evening.

Rainfall forecast (KTTC)

Here’s a look at the most recent rainfall forecast:

Rochester: 0.10-0.75″

Winona: 0.10-0.50″

Lake City: 0.10-0.25″

Albert Lea: 0.10-0.75″

Austin: 0.10-0.75″

Mason City: 0.5-1.0″

Charles City: 0.5-1.0″

Notice the highest totals are to the south of I-90 with this latest forecast.

Saturday's Forecast (KTTC)

Saturday won’t be a complete washout with some periods of dry weather through the afternoon. However, it will be a damp, gray, and cool day. Highs will be in the lower 60s with winds out of the southeast around 10-20 mph.

7-day forecast (KTTC)

Nick

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.