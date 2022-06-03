Advertisement

Rochester Salvation Army to hand out free donuts Friday

National Donut Day
National Donut Day(KTTC)
By Megan Zemple
Published: Jun. 3, 2022
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Rochester Salvation Army will be handing out free donuts Friday to celebrate “National Donut Day.”

The tradition dates back to 1917, when the Salvation Army women called “Donut Lassies” helped WWI soldiers on the front lines with medical care, sermons and home cooked food, which included donuts, because they didn’t have the ingredients to make things like pie.

Since then, the Salvation Army has been serving donuts and coffee to first responders and military members as a way to say thank you.

The Salvation Army will be at Soldier’s Field Veterans Memorial handing out donuts starting at 7 a.m., then going to Silver Lake Park, and ending at Essex Park. The whole event wraps up at 11 a.m.

People can download a coupon on the Salvation Army website to receive a free donut with the purchase of a coffee at Sweet House Bakery in Rochester.

