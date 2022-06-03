Rochester Public Library Summer Playlist Returns

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Rochester Public Library is encouraging families to read this summer with its Summer Playlist that launches Saturday.

People can start picking up their teal bookbags on Saturday at different locations including the library’s downtown building, the BookBike and ArtCart, the Bookmobile and on the library’s website.

The bookbags are filled with activity and reading logs, along with other little gifts meant to motivate people to read and have fun over the summer.

“Summer Playlist is about experiencing summer and trying new things,” Head of Youth Services at RPL Heather Acerro said. “Past participants have enjoyed trying our suggested activities, as well as creating their own summer bucket lists. The great thing about Summer Playlist is that you can design the best program for you.”

Those who complete this year’s program will have an opportunity to share their completed logs in a community art display and in a printed 2022 Summer Playlist book.

The campaign goes through Aug. 28.

