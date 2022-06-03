Advertisement

Mayor Kim Norton urging U.S. Senate to address gun violence

Mayor Norton joined more than 250 mayors in urging the U.S. Senate to address gun violence.
By Darian Leddy
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Buildings downtown will be lit orange Friday night for gun violence awareness day.

Thursday, Rochester’s Mayor Norton is joining a group of more than 250 U.S. mayors who are urging the federal government to address gun violence.

The U.S. Conference of Mayors sent a letter to U.S. senate members pressuring them to take action.

This comes in the wake of the mass shootings in Buffalo and Uvalde.

The letter was originally sent back in 2019, but has been reissued this week with signatures from even more mayors.

The U.S. Conference of Mayors is asking the Senate to pass two house bills. The first is the the Bipartisan Background Check Act and the second is Enhanced Background Checks Act.

Mayor Norton says she’s been an advocate for preventing accidental deaths and suicides for a number of years now, and with the rise in mass shootings, is pushing that advocacy even further.

“For our community, for all communities, we want our children to grow up and feel safe. We want our residents to feel safe in their neighborhoods and it just feels like we’re not doing enough to provide that safety and security that people want to feel living in our community,” she said.

Next Saturday, there will be a March for Our Lives Rally at Peace Plaza at noon. Community members will be gathering downtown to call for action from local and national level governments to pass gun reform measures.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

