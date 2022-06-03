Advertisement

Himalayan salt wall: Restaurant guests are encouraged to lick the walls while dining

A restaurant in Arizona said it's fine for guests to lick the walls when dining or having a drink. (Source: CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (CNN) - Patrons at a restaurant in Arizona are welcome to lick the walls while they dine.

The Mission restaurant is gaining attention in Old Town Scottsdale after its owners said guests could lick the walls while enjoying their food or a drink, as the walls are made of Himalayan rock salt.

Representatives with the trendy dining spot said the head chef brought the rocks in to add to the overall ambiance and help customers with their tequila shots.

Himalayan rock salt has natural sanitary properties, but restaurant staff said they regularly wipe them down.

According to the restaurant, the walls have already seen a lot of action.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of police lights.
Attempted abduction investigation in NW Rochester
Silver Lake Pool
Silver Lake Pool vandalized, opening date pushed back
ATM
St. Charles Man discovers ATM problem at Kwik Trip
Bridge construction
Elton Hills Drive bridge construction delayed until late summer
Pine Haven Community Center employees claims they haven't been paid.
Pine Haven Community Center employees claimed they haven’t been paid

Latest News

Elton HIlls Bridge construction
Elton Hills Bridge construction hitting businesses hard after completion delay
RPS
Tutors needed for Rochester Public Schools in August
FILE - Pennsylvania Republican Senate candidates David McCormick, left, and Mehmet Oz during...
McCormick concedes to Oz in Pennsylvania GOP Senate primary
Uvalde Shooting
Mayor Kim Norton urging U.S. Senate to address gun violence
Uvalde School Police Chief Pete Arredondo, third from left, stands during a news conference...
Police chief had no radio during Uvalde school shooting, Texas state senator says