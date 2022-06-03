Gun safety advocates encourgage communities to “Wear Orange”

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Friday is National Gun Violence Awareness Day. From June 3 to 5, gun safety advocates encourage people to wear orange to honor people who were killed by gun violence and survivors.

In Rochester, the Plumber building, Assisi Heights, and for the first time, Mayo Clinic will be illuminating the outside of its buildings orange to support the movement.

“I want people to see our orange shirts and know that they are working to help keep them safe,” said Donna Miller, a member of the Rochester chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America.

She said it’s traumatizing to reflect on the countless of mass shootings in America.

“It makes me really sad. I was sworn to do something right after Sandy Hook,” Miller said.

In 2012, a gunman killed 20 children and six adults at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newton, Connecticut.

Miller encourages people in the community to contact their state and national lawmakers to voice their concerns involving gun issues.

According to the Center for Disease Control (CDC), guns are the number one killer of children in the U.S.

On Thursday, President Joe Biden addressed the nation on the recent shootings.

“We need to ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines. And if we can’t ban assault weapons, then we should raise the age to purchase them from 18 to 21. Strengthen background checks. Enact safe storage laws and red-flag laws. Repeal the immunity that protects gun manufacturers from liability. Address the mental health crisis deepening the trauma of gun violence and as a consequence of that violence,” he said.

“I agree with much of what the president said,” Miller said.

She also wants adults who owned guns to store their firearms in safe places so children can’t access them.

“We don’t want to take your guns, we want you to be safe with your guns. Lock it up, lock the ammo separately from the gun,” Miller said.

