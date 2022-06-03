Fantastic Friday weather! The weekend looks mostly gray and wet

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We’re wrapping up the week on a very positive note in our local weather as high pressure brings gorgeous sunshine and tranquil conditions to the Upper Mississippi Valley. High temperatures will be in the low 70s this afternoon with plenty of blue in the sky overhead and a slight northwest breeze that will reach 15 miles per hour at times.

We'll have sunshine with a slight breeze and high temps will be in the 70s today. (KTTC)

We'll have mostly sunny conditions throughout the day with highs in the 70s. (KTTC)

Temperatures will slowly drop through the 60s this evening under clear skies before clouds thicken and then rain develops well after midnight. Low temperatures will be in the low 50s with light south winds.

We'll have rain in the area for the vast majority of the day Saturday with highs in the 60s. A few showers will be possible early Sunday morning and again late Sunday afternoon and evening. (KTTC)

Saturday is looking like a rather cool and damp day as a storm system moves through the heart of the area, bringing light to moderate rain. We’ll have stretches of widespread rain in the morning and late afternoon hours with perhaps a break or two in the activity during the midday hours. A few rumbles of thunder will be possible in the early evening. High temperatures will only be in the low 60s with light southeast winds.

We’ll have a few breaks of sunshine Sunday after a few spotty early morning showers exit the area. Another round of showers will develop late in the afternoon and during the evening. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s with light northeast winds.

Rainfall this weekend will likely ramge from half an inch to one inch. (KTTC)

Monday and Tuesday will feature at least a little bit of sunshine with high temperatures in the upper 60s before a storm system brings showers to the area early Wednesday. There may be some limited sunshine late in the day with high temperatures in the mid and upper 60s.

We'll have highs in the 60s this weekend under cloudy skies with sunnier weather next week. (KTTC)

Aside from a slight chance for some isolated showers next Friday, the latter part of next week and the following weekend will be bright and mild with high temperatures in the low to mid-70s.

We'll have high temps in the 60s to low 70s this weekend and next week with a warm-up in the longer term. (KTTC)

