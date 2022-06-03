Center of the American Experiment receives full payment from Rochester Country Club for canceled event

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Rochester Golf and Country Club paid Center of the American Experiment $5,300.48 this week to cover 100% of costs after the venue abruptly canceled a March 15 event on public safety.

According to Center of the American Experiment, it filed a breach of contract lawsuit in Olmsted County after leftist activists pressured the venue to cancel the event with only two days notice.

The country club breached its contract and acknowledged by paying American Experiment’s damage claim in full.

American Experiment dismissed its claim against Erin Nystrom for tortious interference with contract, without prejudice, since its damages were paid in full by Rochester Golf and Country Club.

The event was rescheduled for April 26 and over 200 people attended a panel discussion on current crime trends, an overview of the criminal justice system, the role of key officials in fighting crime, and proven strategies to reduce crime.

“I am pleased the Rochester Country Club fully reimbursed American Experiment for the costs of canceling the event,” said John Hinderaker, President of Center of the American Experiment. “I am more pleased that over 200 people in Rochester eventually got to experience a great event featuring the important work being done in Olmsted County by the Sheriff’s office and the Rochester Police Department.”

Panelists included Jeff Van Nest, American Experiment Public Safety Policy Fellow, Kevin Torgerson, Olmsted County Sheriff and Jim Franklin, Rochester Police Chief.

