Tips for approaching a missing person with Autism; police seek help to find 17-year-old boy

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester Police Department (RPD) is asking the community to help find a missing 17-year-old boy.

The boy’s name is Caden Olson.

According to RPD, Caden told his father on Monday that he was going to a park to meet his mother. RPD said Caden’s mother lives in Texas and that she hasn’t seen her son in nine years. She also does not have custody rights for him and police have not been able to get in contact with her.

Police said Caden also has medical concerns and autism.

Caden Olson (RPD)

Caden is a White male with dark hair

5′ 9″ tall & 130 pounds.

“He was possibly wearing a purple hooded sweatshirt, blue “highwater” jeans, Adidas shoes and thick-rimmed glasses. He is believed to have left with a large, black suitcase,” RPD said.

People who see Caden should contact RPD or their local law enforcement agency.

RPD’s number is: 507-328-6800.

A spokesperson for the Hormel Historic Home’s, Autism Friendly Austin (AFA) Initiative, recommends that people proceed with caution if they recognize a missing person who has autism.

“If you recognize this person by the physical description of the photos that you’ve seen, approach cautiously in a very calm tone of voice. Don’t try to come across as excited or real super emotional that could be off-putting. Maybe a real monotone tone of voice, very simple language,” said Mary Barinka, Community Autism Resource Specialist.

She recommends people not engage with the person physically

“I’d keep your distance, but in very clean language, ask if you can be of help, pause, and wait for a response. Because they’re probably trying to process what you’re saying. So staying calm, simple language, and waiting for them to respond can be extremely helpful. Rather than try to take charge immediately and scare them away,” Brinka said.

She said it’s important for people to understand how a person with Autism may interpret certain situations.

“There’s communication differences. There’s social processing differences and sensory processing differences with autism. So, you might try to approach someone on the spectrum thinking you’re helping them by calling their name, ‘oh yeah, hey, I found you.’ Well, that person is not relieved. They’re panicked and they might run,” Brinka said. “They might be trusting when again they’re at risk. They might be thinking their headed somewhere that takes five minutes to get to in their mind. But yet it’s five hours away by foot.

In January, the Historic Hormel Home hosted training for law enforcement on how to best respond to calls involving people with autism.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children also has resources for situations involving missing children with autism.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.