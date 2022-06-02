Sunny and mild to end the week; the weekend features rain chances

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We’re enjoying yet another great example of mild early summer weather today. We’ll have abundant sunshine throughout the afternoon with a gusty breeze and temps in the 70s. A cold front will generate those wind gusts as it slowly makes its way across the Upper Mississippi Valley, but even so, there isn’t very much cool air behind the front. Rain chances will stay north of our area so it will be a dry frontal passage locally. Winds will subside in the early evening while temperatures ease back into the low 70s and upper 60s.

We'll enjoy bright sunshine with mild temps. West winds will gust beyond 20 miles per hour until this evening. (KTTC)

We'll have high temps in the 70s today and lows in the 40s tonight. (KTTC)

We’ll have clear skies and light west winds throughout the night and overnight temperatures will be chilly. Expect readings in the mid and upper 40s around sunrise Friday as high pressure moves through the Upper Mississippi Valley.

We'll have some rain chances this weekend with high temps in the 60s to low 70s. (KTTC)

Friday looks bright and tranquil under that area of high pressure. We’ll have plenty of sunshine throughout the day with high temperatures around 70 degrees and a light northwest breeze.

Our weather will, unfortunately, become less than pleasant Friday night as clouds will thicken and then rain showers will arrive from the west around midnight. Temperatures will be in the 50s for most of the night.

We may end up with up to an inch of rainfall this weekend, most of that occurring on Saturday. (KTTC)

Rain chances will continue through Saturday as a storm system moves through the heart of the region. We’ll have widespread showers in the morning with scattered activity in the afternoon. A few late afternoon rumbles of thunder will be possible before the rain tapers late in the evening. High temperatures will be in the mid-60s with a light easterly breeze.

Sunday will start on a bright and pleasant note with sunshine in the area in the morning and early afternoon before a disturbance from the west bring clouds and then early evening rain chances. High temperatures will be around 70 degrees with light northeast winds. Light showers will be possible until just after midnight.

We'll have temps in the 60s to low 70s for the next week with rain chances early in the weekend and the middle of next week. (KTTC)

After we enjoy peaceful sunshine Monday and Tuesday, a storm system from the west will bring a chance for light rain on Wednesday. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s for the early part of the upcoming week.

The tail end of next week and the following weekend will be sunny and mild with high temperatures slowly warming from the low 70s to the mid-70s.

Temps will remain cooler than average from Friday through all of next week. (KTTC)

