Silver Lake Pool vandalized, opening date pushed back

Silver Lake Pool
Silver Lake Pool(KTTC)
By Miranda Johnson
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – As the summer begins, public pools and beaches are starting to open but one pool will be opening later than the rest.

According to Rochester Parks and Recreation, the Silver Lake Pool located at 840 7th Street NE was vandalized last week and will not be able to open on its original planned opening day, Monday, June 6.

Rochester Parks and Recreation said the main drain cover was destroyed and the replacement part will take a few weeks to be received and installed.

Silver Lake Pool is now anticipated to open in early July.

Pool hours for open swimming will be 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m., seven days a week. Lifeguards will be on duty at the pool during open swim hours.

It will be open through August 14, 2022.

For other public pool opening dates in the area, click here.

