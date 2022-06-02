Advertisement

Rochester schools in need of 29 more tutors

Tutor
Tutor(Source: KAIT-TV)
By Miranda Johnson
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – In response to the unprecedented educational challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, there is a need for tutors in the Rochester area schools.

Rochester tutor programs are in need of 18 reading, 9 math and 2 early learning tutors to begin serving in Rochester schools in August.

Overall, Reading Corps, Math Corps and Early Learning Corps are recruiting 1,700 tutors throughout Minnesota.

Reading Corps, Math Corps and Early Learning Corps Managing Director Sadie O’Connor said, “After approximately two years of disruptions, more students than ever need a proven solution like Reading Corps and Math Corps to help get back on track.”

No teaching experience is needed to become a tutor. Reading Corps and Math Corps tutors are fully trained and serve on-site at the school 35, 25 or 18 hours a week.

All tutors receive a stipend every two weeks, plus up to $4,500 to pay for college tuition or student loans.

Those who are 55 or older may choose to gift their education award to their child, grandchild, stepchild or foster child.

Many tutors also qualify for additional benefits like free individual health insurance and childcare assistance.

Candidates can apply now to begin helping students in August.

Visit join.readingandmath.org to learn more or apply.

