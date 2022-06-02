Rochester Public Library embraces “Yellow” as Square Art Gallery returns

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester Public Library’s (RPL) interactive art exhibit returns in full force post pandemic.

Thursday morning, the Square Art Gallery returned to RPL for the first time since the start of COVID. More than 22 artists including kids, teens and adults have their “yellow” themed art up on display.

RPL staff say the broad theme allows for all sorts of interpretations.

The Square Art Gallery started a few years ago in an effort to make the library a more interactive experience.

“For a long time, the library has worked toward being towards a welcoming and inclusive space where people really feel like they are part of the organization,” RPL Head of Youth Services Heather Acerro said. " So rather than just getting your books and coming home, we want people to feel like they are part of the space and they can add to it. So, the Square Art Gallery is just another way for people to bring themselves into the library.”

RPL’s “yellow” exhibit will be up on display until July 21. The next Square Art Gallery theme is “water.”

Artists interested in submitting work can reach out to Eric Tarr at etarr@rplmn.org or call him at 507-328-2335. Up to 24 submissions will be accepted. Artists can submit their work for the “water” theme exhibit until July 21.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.