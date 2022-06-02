Pine Haven Community Center employees claimed they haven’t been paid

PINE ISLAND, Minn. (KTTC) – Several Pine Island health care workers are claiming they haven’t received their most recent paycheck.

Licensed Practical Nurse, or LPN, Holly Kallhoff said she tried to pick up her paycheck Saturday from Pine Haven Community Center, but it wasn’t there.

Kallhoff was brought onto Pine Haven’s team around the end of April. She was brought on from a state effort to provide aid to short staffed facilities. In her six week stint, Kallhoff said she hasn’t had any issues with Pine Haven. She said she received her first two paychecks, but not her third and last paycheck.

While she wants to be paid, and paid in full, she also worries about patients at Pine Haven.

“The bigger picture here, we haven’t received our pay, and so some people have stopped showing up to work,” Kallhoff said. “And ultimately, the patients are suffering because they are not receiving the care that they need and should be getting.”

Kallhoff said Pine Haven has been very unresponsive. She’s said she’s called everyone from Human Resources to the Director of Finance. She said she would reach voicemail boxes with no return call. If she is able to make contact with someone, they don’t have an answer for her.

KTTC also reached out to Pine Haven, and received a similar response. Neither Kallhoff or KTTC has been able to make contact with Administrator/CEP Marcus Parence.

