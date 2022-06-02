Advertisement

Pine Haven Community Center employees claimed they haven’t been paid

By KTTC Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE ISLAND, Minn. (KTTC) – Several Pine Island health care workers are claiming they haven’t received their most recent paycheck.

Licensed Practical Nurse, or LPN, Holly Kallhoff said she tried to pick up her paycheck Saturday from Pine Haven Community Center, but it wasn’t there.

Kallhoff was brought onto Pine Haven’s team around the end of April. She was brought on from a state effort to provide aid to short staffed facilities. In her six week stint, Kallhoff said she hasn’t had any issues with Pine Haven. She said she received her first two paychecks, but not her third and last paycheck.

While she wants to be paid, and paid in full, she also worries about patients at Pine Haven.

“The bigger picture here, we haven’t received our pay, and so some people have stopped showing up to work,” Kallhoff said. “And ultimately, the patients are suffering because they are not receiving the care that they need and should be getting.”

Kallhoff said Pine Haven has been very unresponsive. She’s said she’s called everyone from Human Resources to the Director of Finance. She said she would reach voicemail boxes with no return call. If she is able to make contact with someone, they don’t have an answer for her.

KTTC also reached out to Pine Haven, and received a similar response. Neither Kallhoff or KTTC has been able to make contact with Administrator/CEP Marcus Parence.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
One man dead after head-on car vs. motorcycle crash in Wabasha
ATM
St. Charles Man discovers ATM problem at Kwik Trip
In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
Johnny Depp awarded $10M, Amber Heard $2M in split libel lawsuit verdict
Caden Olson
Police ask for help in finding missing juvenile
Power line hit
Driver identified in deadly power pole crash in SE Rochester

Latest News

Downtown resource officers
RPD supports downtown businesses with increased patrol
RPD Downtown resource officer program, Darian Leddy reports
RPD Downtown resource officer program, Darian Leddy reports
Bridge construction
Elton Hills Drive bridge construction delayed until late summer
Elton Hills Drive Bridge Construction Delayed, Darian Leddy reports