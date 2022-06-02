Olmsted Co. Public Health Services seeking community’s help

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Every three years a Community Health Needs Assessment (CHNA) is done in Olmsted Co. to identify health concerns in the community.

Once the survey data is complete, CHNA works with residents, community groups, health care providers and legislators to address the health concerns from the community.

“These surveys help us identify top health issues in our community so we can work collaboratively to make a positive impact on health in Olmsted County. We appreciate your willingness to help identify these health priorities by completing the survey,” said OCPHS Director Denise Daniels.

The CHNA is a collaborative effort that began in 2012 and is led by Olmsted County Public Health Services, Olmsted Medical Center, and Mayo Clinic. Numerous community organizations also contribute to the overall process.

The survey is anonymous and takes about 15 minutes to complete.

The survey can be found here and comes in English, Spanish and Somali.

The survey is open until July 1, 2022.

The CHAP team will share survey results and community health priorities in October 2022.

