Mild sunshine through Friday; rain chances return this weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The mild sunshine we’ve been enjoying over the last couple of days is sticking around today, even as a cold front approaches from the northwest. We’ll have mostly sunny skies throughout the day with high temperatures in the mid-70s. Winds will become a bit gusty in the midday and afternoon hours, reaching 25 miles per hour as that front moves through the area. Rain chances will stay north of our area so it will be a dry frontal passage locally. Winds will subside in the early evening while temperatures ease back into the low 70s and upper 60s.

We’ll have clear skies and light west winds throughout the night and overnight temperatures will be chilly. Expect readings in the mid and upper 40s around sunrise Friday as high pressure moves through the Upper Mississippi Valley.

Friday looks bright and tranquil under that ara of high pressure. We’ll have plenty of sunshine throughout the day with high temperatures around 70 degrees and a light northwest breeze.

Our weather will, unfortunately, become less than pleasant Friday night as clouds will thicken and then rain showers will arrive from the west around midnight. Temperatures will be in the 50s for most of the night.

Rain chances will continue through Saturday as a storm system moves through the heart of the region. We’ll have widespread showers in the morning with scattered activity in the afternoon. A few late afternoon rumbles of thunder will be possible before the rain tapers late in the evening. High temperatures will be in the mid-60s with a light easterly breeze.

Sunday will start on a bright and pleasant note with sunshine in the area in the morning and early afternoon before a disturbance from the west bring clouds and then early evening rain chances. High temperatures will be around 70 degrees with light northeast winds. Light showers will be possible until just after midnight.

After we enjoy peaceful sunshine Monday and Tuesday, a storm system from the west will bring a chance for light rain on Wednesday. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s for the early part of the upcoming week.

The tail end of next week and the following weekend will be sunny and mild with high temperatures slowly warming from the low 70s to the mid-70s.

