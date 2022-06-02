Farmers concerned about late planting season, crops growing

(KTTC) – With weather causing a late planting season, farmers are worried for many reasons.

“I don’t think anyone is at their normal pace, I think everyone is just about behind,” said Chatfield farmer Lowell Finseth. “We want to get this crop out of the ground and start harvesting some of that sunshine.”

Finseth said that a trifecta of inconsistent temperatures, super high wind, and a large amount of rain at once is creating problems for crops. The heavy rainfall is particularly problematic now that many plants are sprouting. According to Finseth, heavy amounts of rain at once create a hard surface on the soil, and may prevent seeds from sprouting, which would lead to farmers like Lowell needing to replant:

“It breaks down the soil structure, and it makes a hard crust that these soybeans have to push up through,” said Finseth.

According to the latest USDA report posted on May 31, Minnesota farmers are on average 10 days behind schedule in planting corn. They are 12 days behind in soybean planting, and compared to last year, they are behind by 21 days and 22 days, respectively.

Further north in Altura, it was a similar story for Bruce Gilbeck, who was just trying to make sure his crops see the sun.

“We’re out with a different machine right now, rotary hoeing, so that’s trying to loosen the soil up so those sprouts can emerge,” said Gilbeck. “This year, we got everything planted, it’s just a matter of getting it to emerge and getting it to grow.”

As for how this rough start can get turned around, both said it would require a summer with more consistent weather.

“Sunshine and an inch of rain every week,” said Finseth.

“Rain once a week probably, and full sun, we don’t hardly ever see any sun,” said Gilbeck.

