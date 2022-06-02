Advertisement

Experience Rochester visitor information booth returns to Peace Plaza

Experience Rochester Information Booth
Experience Rochester Information Booth(Experience Rochester and Mayo Civic Center)
By Miranda Johnson
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The outdoor visitor information booth has returned to downtown Rochester.

According to Experience Rochester and May Civic Center, the booth is located at 1st Ave. SW between 2nd Street SW and W Center Street in Peace Plaza and will be open weekdays from 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. now through Labor Day.

The dates and times are subject to change depending on weather conditions.

The booth offers helpful information about transportation methods, hotels, events, restaurants, local businesses and more.

Experience Rochester staff are available to answer questions, give directions and provide suggestions of things to do.

Copies of the Experience Rochester Visitors Guide are available as well as dog treats and Rochester-themed stickers.

