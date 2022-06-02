Elton Hills Drive bridge construction delayed until late summer

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester’s Elton Hills Bridge Project is expected to take a bit longer than originally planned.

According to the project manager Dillon Dombrovski, the project will likely wrap up around the last week of July or the first week of August. The project started in October of last year.

The contract between the city and the site’s contractor initially said the project would be completed by June 30.

Because of the delay, the city is seeking monetary damages from the contractor. The city plans to use these funds for project costs.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.