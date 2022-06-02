Advertisement

Davenport woman wins $50,000 from scratch ticket

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CLIVE, Iowa (KWQC) - The Iowa State Lottery announced a Davenport woman has won the top prize in the “Explore Iowa” scratch ticket game.

Christine Sanders won $50,000 on the $5 scratch game.

She bought the winning ticket at Express Lane Gas & Food Mart on North Harrison Street in Davenport, and claimed her prize on May 31.

Iowans holding a non-winning “Explore Iowa” ticket can enter their ticket into the “Play it Again” promotion until 9:59 a.m. Sept. 13.

For more information, click here.

