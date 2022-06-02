Advertisement

Beautiful weather Friday; Rainy weekend ahead

Cool and wet weather this weekend
By Nick Jansen
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Make sure to get out and enjoy the beautiful conditions on Friday because scattered showers are likely both Saturday and Sunday.

Friday's Forecast
Friday's Forecast(KTTC)

High temperatures Friday will be slightly below-average in the lower 70s with mostly sunny skies. Winds will be out of the northwest around 10-15 mph. If you have any outdoor chores to get done, try to do them on Friday with rain chances in the forecast for both Saturday and Sunday.

Precip chances ahead
Precip chances ahead(KTTC)

Widespread showers are likely Saturday morning and again Saturday evening into Sunday morning. Scattered showers continue Sunday morning and again Sunday night. Isolated showers linger into Monday morning with dry conditions expected Monday evening through Tuesday. Another round of scattered showers will be possible overnight Tuesday into Wednesday. Current trends are suggesting dry conditions Wednesday evening into Thursday.

Rainfall outlook
Rainfall outlook(KTTC)

Rainfall amounts Saturday and Sunday will range from 0.75″ to 2.00″ in some areas. Rainfall totals Saturday alone will range from 0.50-1.25″ in some locations. That’s why I suggested getting anything done outside on Friday with on/off shower chances all weekend long.

7-day forecast
7-day forecast(KTTC)

Highs this weekend will be in the lower 60s Saturday and the upper 60s Sunday. Below-average high temperatures will continue pretty much all week long next week. Highs will hover in the upper 60s and lower 70s through Thursday.

Nick

