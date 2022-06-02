Ayub Iman sentenced to 27 years for second-degree murder aiding and abetting

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Ayub Iman has been sentenced to 326 months, which is a little more than 27 years, for second-degree murder aiding and abetting for the 2019 death of Garad Roble.

Iman was found guilty in April for second-degree murder aiding and abetting after the prosecution proved Iman’s phone was at the scene of the crime the night of the murder. The prosecution said Iman didn’t try to stop the murder from happening and didn’t call police which is why he was found guilty of aiding and abetting.

Sentencing took place at the Olmsted County Government Center.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.