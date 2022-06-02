Advertisement

Ayub Iman sentenced to 27 years for second-degree murder aiding and abetting

Ayub Iman
Ayub Iman(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Ayub Iman has been sentenced to 326 months, which is a little more than 27 years, for second-degree murder aiding and abetting for the 2019 death of Garad Roble.

Iman was found guilty in April for second-degree murder aiding and abetting after the prosecution proved Iman’s phone was at the scene of the crime the night of the murder. The prosecution said Iman didn’t try to stop the murder from happening and didn’t call police which is why he was found guilty of aiding and abetting.

Sentencing took place at the Olmsted County Government Center.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
One man dead after head-on car vs. motorcycle crash in Wabasha
ATM
St. Charles Man discovers ATM problem at Kwik Trip
In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
Johnny Depp awarded $10M, Amber Heard $2M in split libel lawsuit verdict
Caden Olson
Police ask for help in finding missing juvenile
Power line hit
Driver identified in deadly power pole crash in SE Rochester

Latest News

File photo of police lights.
Attempted abduction investigation in NW Rochester
Experience Rochester Information Booth
Experience Rochester visitor information booth returns to Peace Plaza
Tutor
Rochester schools in need of 29 more tutors
The House Judiciary Committee is holding a hearing on a bill that would raise the age limit for...
House panel takes up gun bill in wake of mass shootings