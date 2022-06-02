Advertisement

Attempted abduction investigation in NW Rochester

File photo of police lights.
File photo of police lights.(MGN)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester Police Department (RPD) is investigating an attempted abduction in northwest Rochester.

Around 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 1, an 11-year-old girl reported that while riding her bike on 7th Street NW a small, black SUV pulled into her path from Manor Dr. NW.

The girl said the driver tried to talk her into his vehicle, but she refused. He then exited the vehicle and made contact with the young girl.

She was able to pull away from the suspect and ride away on her bike.

The suspect is described as a black male, short hair with a beard, 5′6″-5′8″ tall, thin build and wearing a blue shirt and black sweatpants.

The small, black SUV had a blue sticker with lettering in a rear side window.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or the vehicle is asked to contact Investigator Craig Jacobsen at 507-328-2735 or Dispatch at 507-328-6800.

